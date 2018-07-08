White Pine Beach closed due to bear in Belcarra Park
If you were planning to spend a hot and sunny Sunday at White Pine Beach, you’ll want to make alternative plans.
Metro Vancouver says the popular summer spot in Belcarra Regional Park has been closed until further notice due to a bear in the area.
The closure led TransLink to cancel service to the park via the 150 White Pine Beach/ Coquitlam Station bus.
Metro Vancouver says it will post updates on the park’s status on its website.
The region is also reminding park users that bears that become habituated to people are considered dangerous and may be destroyed.
It adds that negative bear-human interactions can result in closures of areas of the park.
To that end, it’s reminding the public of these bear safety tips:
- Never feed a bear
- Do not leave food or trash unattended
- Use bear-proof trash bins
- Never approach a bear
- Change your route or plans to avoid a bear
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.