White Pine Beach closed due to bear in Belcarra Park

If you were planning to spend a hot and sunny Sunday at White Pine Beach, you’ll want to make alternative plans.

Metro Vancouver says the popular summer spot in Belcarra Regional Park has been closed until further notice due to a bear in the area.

The closure led TransLink to cancel service to the park via the 150 White Pine Beach/ Coquitlam Station bus.

#RiderAlert ATTENTION “150 RIDERS” 150 White Pine Beach/Coquitlam Station service is cancelled until further notice. Beach is closed.(bear on the beach) ^kv — TransLink BC (@TransLink) July 8, 2018

Metro Vancouver says it will post updates on the park’s status on its website.

The region is also reminding park users that bears that become habituated to people are considered dangerous and may be destroyed.

It adds that negative bear-human interactions can result in closures of areas of the park.

To that end, it’s reminding the public of these bear safety tips: