How a tiny charity founded by a Vancouver nurse is helping save lives in Africa

A Vancouver nurse is leading an effort to ship desperately-needed medical supplies to Africa.

A warehouse in Delta is full of hundreds of unused supplies from B.C. hospitals and nursing homes that will be loaded into shipping containers bound for the Liberian capital of Monrovia.

The need for supplies has increased since West Africa’s Ebola outbreak, which killed more than 11,000 people between 2014 and 2016.

READ MORE: Designed in Edmonton, made in Uganda: Fashion label aims to lift women out of poverty

Hospitals there have been completely emptied, which makes the charity’s work all the more important.

“I’ve been on the other side with them as they receive these loads and they open the doors and they say, ‘Love is right there,'” Marjorie Ratel, president of the Korle-Bu Neuroscience Foundation, said.

READ MORE: How to donate used clothing and items responsibly

“They’re so appreciative of the rapport that we have built with them, the respect that shows them as we partner with them. They have said that the impact of our foundation… is greater than some nations in the world that provide humanitarian aid for their country.”

Those interested in donating can visit the Korle-Bu Neuroscience Foundation website.