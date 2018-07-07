Family remembering two ‘great’ young men who drowned in Lake of the Woods

The two men who drowned in Lake of the Woods on Thursday are being remembered for the “kind” people they were.

Darshan Kaila said he’s the uncle of 20-year-old drowning victim Pawan Preet Brar from Winnipeg.

“It’s is horrible,” he said. “It’s a big hit on the family. It’s not easy to take it.”

READ MORE: Bodies of two Winnipeggers recovered from Lake of the Woods

Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora said they were called around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 5 to McLeod Park after receiving a complaint about two swimmers in distress.

The bodies of Pawan Preet Brar and Arwinder Brar, 19, were found on Friday.

Kaila said one of the boys was trying to rescue the other.

“They were standing by the edge of the shore and one lost his balance and the other tried to save him,” he said.

“They don’t know how to swim, so that’s what happened. They had other people around, but it took seconds because of the fast current. It took them away.” READ MORE: Possible double drowning on Lake of the Woods near Kenora: OPP

The young men worked for him at a hotel he owns in Winnipeg.

“Both of them were really great. They weren’t into drugs and alcohol, they were really willing to help others and very, very fine young men,” he said.

The Ontario Provincial Police are still investigating.