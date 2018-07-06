New speed limit in place for boaters travelling underneath the Lions Gate Bridge

If you normally drive your boat through the Port of Vancouver and under the Lions Gate Bridge, you’ll need to know about the new speed limits in place.

The Port of Vancouver says that includes tier 2 vessels, most power boats, fishing boats, and sailboats.

A temporary new 15-Knot speed limit has been implemented in the area under the Lions Gate Bridge, the First Narrows Traffic Control Zone.

Director of Operations Steven Brown says there has been a large increase of speed boats through that stretch.

WATCH: Close call involving SeaBus and power boat

“As boats become attractive as they’re more powerful, we’re certainly seeing an increase of fast vessels within our waters.”

Brown says they are mainly concerned about people who rent boats and have little practice on the water.

“We are seeing an increase in small vessels, including an increase in rented vessels, and we are seeing an increase in speed at these vessels.”

The speed limit will be in effect until October 1st, 2018.