World
July 6, 2018 11:55 pm
Updated: July 7, 2018 12:02 am

A long, winding look inside a virtual cave like the one 12 Thai boys have to escape

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

WATCH: 3D model of Thailand’s Tham Luang cave complex

A A

A young Thai soccer team and their coach remain trapped in an air pocket in a twisting, dangerous cave system days after they were found.

That’s because their way out is dangerous and dark – due to flooding during the rainy season in Thailand.

As you can see in Global News’ 3D model in the player above, the caves are sometimes flooded and very narrow. The current and the water flow are sometimes very strong as well.

WATCH: Global’s Eric Sorensen takes a look at how a boys soccer team and their coach became trapped in a cave in Thailand.

Some slopes are very steep and others are too narrow to get through wearing an air tank, and the divers have to hold the tanks out in front of their bodies.

The water is also very muddy, making visibility a concern.

Rescue personnel work at the Tham Luang cave complex, as members of an under-16 soccer team and their coach have been found alive according to local media, in the northern province of Chiang Rai

Rescue personnel work at the Tham Luang cave complex, as members of an under-16 soccer team and their coach have been found alive according to local media, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand July 4, 2018. Thai Navy Seal/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Rescue personnel work at the Tham Luang cave complex, as members of an under-16 soccer team and their coach have been found alive according to local media, in the northern province of Chiang Rai

Rescue personnel work at the Tham Luang cave complex, as members of an under-16 soccer team and their coach have been found alive according to local media, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand July 4, 2018. Thai Navy Seal/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

The journey is so perilous that a former Thai navy SEAL died while ferrying oxygen tanks through the caves on Friday morning.

WATCH: Thai commander explains how former Navy SEAL diver died

The BBC reports that it takes about five hours to get to the ledge the boys and their coach are stranded on.

A rescue camp has been set up outside the mouth of the Tham Luang cave system in the Chian Rai province. Families of the lost boys have been camped out there ever since the boys went missing on June 26.

The boys’ bicycles were found near the entrance of the cave.

The abandoned bicycles belonging to the missing children are seen parked together while Thai rescue personnel conduct rescue operations under floodlights, seen in the background, at the entrance of Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai province on June 26, 2018 as the search continue for the 12 children and their coach.

LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images)

Deeper in the cave, divers came upon shoes and bags.

READ MORE: Elon Musk sending engineers to help Thai cave rescue, proposes ‘bouncy castle’ tube

The caves have offshoots, so divers had to theorize which way the boys went. Officials expected them to be at a wider area in the cave at higher ground, in an area called Pattaya Beach.

In fact, the boys were found on a ledge surrounded by water not far past that landmark.

Map of Tham Luang cave where 12 Thai boys and their football coach were trapped for nine days due to the flood and found alive.

AFPTV

Story continues below

The rock shelf they were found on was about four kilometres from the entrance of the cave.

Rescuers have brought the boys food, oxygen and medical supplies.

There is talk of putting in an oxygen line so the trapped soccer team can get fresh air.

Officials say the boys aren’t yet strong enough to dive by themselves.

READ MORE: Elon Musk sending engineers to help Thai cave rescue, proposes ‘bouncy castle’ tube

Alternative options for escape include pumping water from the caves more rain in the forecast means that could take a long time), waiting out the rainy season by constantly providing oxygen and food (which could last until October), or digging down into the mountain (which is complicated because the boys are nearly a kilometre underground).

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
cave rescue update
how did the thai soccer team end up in cave
thai cave news
thai cave rescu navy seal
Thai cave rescue
thai cave rescue update
Thai diver dies
Thai navy seal dies
thai rescue update
Thailand
Thailand Cave Rescue

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News