Toronto police chief Mark Saunders responds to email sent by officer to mayor

Toronto police chief Mark Saunders has responded to an email sent from within the Toronto Police Service criticizing Mayor John Tory over the recent rise in shootings.

Addressed to “Mr. Tory” and signed by veteran sergeant Mark Hayward, the letter has now reached the chief who said he’s just returned from vacation.

“Today as I returned from holidays, I was made aware of comments that were made by a member of the Toronto Police Service,” reads Saunders statement, sent out at 9:30 p.m. Friday.

“A full professional standards investigation has been launched. Right now, there are conflicting points between what has been reported in the media and what our investigation has uncovered.”

The email, which was brought to the public’s eye on Thursday, calls Tory a “direct contributor” to the shootings by supporting “the cancellation of the Toronto Anti-Violence Intervention Strategy (TAVIS) program.” It also criticized where Tory stood on carding as well as staffing and budget cuts made to police in recent years.

In his statement, Saunders said the changes made to the police force were based on 32 recommendations.

“The modernization of the Toronto Police Service is based on 32 recommendations created by members of the public and highly trained members of the service. The strategy is a multi-layered and sustainable model of policing that will continue to keep our city safe. Its success is dependent on the entire strategy, not any one factor,” he said in the statement.

Hayward told Global News on Thursday that he wrote the letter with public safety in mind and that he stands by it.

“It is obvious Chief Saunders is a puppet on strings and you are pulling them,” the email read.

Saunders said the police force has always had the full support of Toronto’s mayor.

“We have had the full support of Mayor John Tory. Our focus will continue to be on enforcement while we work cooperatively with city hall and all levels of government on the role they can play, addressing issues that contribute to violence, and developing appropriate responses to those who chose a criminal lifestyle,” the statement said.

“We will not be distracted by those who are trying to hinder our modernization efforts.”

