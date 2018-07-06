Hamilton police looking to locate missing woman
Hamilton police are looking to locate a woman reported missing on Wednesday.
In a media release on Friday, police said 30-year-old Jacqueline Davies is an outpatient at St Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton’s West 5 Campus, and has been living in the community.
Davies took her medication and left her residence in downtown Hamilton on Tuesday, but she failed to return by her curfew, police said. She was reported missing the following day.
Police said they are concerned for Davies’ well-being, saying her health could deteriorate without her medication.
Davies is described as five-foot-seven and approximately 150 pounds. She has short, dark hair and usually wears black clothing, police said.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is being asked to contact police.
In the space of a month, three inpatients have gone missing from St. Joe’s West 5 Campus, a regional hub for mental health and addictions care.
