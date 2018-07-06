Canada
July 6, 2018 2:15 pm

OPP say 3 black bear sightings reported in Caledon, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press

A bear has been spotted in Knox Mountain Park in Kelowna.

File Photo / Global News
A A

CALEDON, Ont. – Provincial police are warning residents in the Caledon, Ont., area to be on the lookout for bears.

Police say they received three reports of a black bear being spotted near the McGuire Trail during a one-hour period on Thursday afternoon.

They say the bear, described as a cub weighing approximately 225 kilograms, was seen approaching decks in residents’ backyards.

READ MORE: Police issue advisory after black bear sighting in Innisfil

OPP say it ran when it saw people.

They are urging residents to exercise caution if they spot a black bear and report it to police.

Police say if the bear is seen trying to enter a home, stalking a person or killing pets or livestock, the witness should call 911.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Black Bear
Caledon
Caution
McGuire Trail
Nature
Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News