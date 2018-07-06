Douro-Dummer Township man wins $1M on Lotto Max ticket
The Peterborough area has another millionaire.
Frederick Rogers of Douro-Dummer Township claimed a $1-million prize in the Maxmillions draw as part of the June 8 Lotto Max draw.
According to Ontario Lottery and Gaming, he purchased his winning ticket at The Market Basket on Sawdon Drive in Whitby.
Rogers didn’t announce any intentions for his windfall.
Earlier this week, John Wedlock of Peterborough claimed a $7-million lump sum after winning the grand prize of $1,000 a day in the Daily Grand draw last month.
