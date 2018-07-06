Armstrong arson suspect moves to be tried in B.C. Supreme Court

A 60-year-old Armstrong woman will be in B.C. Supreme Court July 30 to set a date for a trial after waiving her right to a preliminary hearing.

Colette Leneveu faces four counts of arson connected to a string of suspicious fires that happened in the north Okanagan community in March.

RCMP and fire crews responded to two suspected arsons in the 3000-block of Okanagan Street — one involved a set of tires near a garage and the other the back deck of a home.

The RCMP said they then responded to the 2200-block of Okanagan Street because someone “attempted to light two cars on fire and fled the area.”

Leneveu was released on bail after passing an assessment at the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital at the request of her own counsel.

Leneveu was interviewed by Global Okanagan as it covered the fires in March.

She said she lived in the area.