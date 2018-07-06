1,300 pack Diner en Blanc Okanagan

It’s a lot of work but guests say it’s a lot of fun.

The 2018 Diner en Blanc Okanagan attracted a crowd of 1,300 all dressed in white for its sixth annual event on Thursday night.

Crowds took school buses to Sutherland Park, this year’s secret location, on Kelowna’s north-end waterfront where they assembled their white tables, chairs, flowers and food.

Dinner could also be purchased on-site.

WATCH: A preview of this upcoming weekend’s events in the Okanagan

The event is the official launch of summer for attendees, said organizer Alison Love.

“It’s a celebration of summer,” Love told Global News. “We get to bring out our whites, meet new friends because we sit in groups of tables with people we’ve probably never met and may live down the street with and don’t even know. By the time you leave, you get to know a lot of different people, you’ve danced your shoes off, you’ve enjoyed some great wine, some beautiful food tonight from RauDz and it’s just a great way to say, ‘July, kick it off!'”

The original event had 300 attendees.

The Okanagan event is inspired by the Paris Diner en Blanc which celebrated its thirtieth anniversary with an event attended by 27,000 people.