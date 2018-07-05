James Woods’ talent agent drops him on 4th of July

James Woods, actor and noted outspoken conservative, was dropped by his talent agent on July 4.

His agent, Ken Kaplan, wrote him a brief email, explaining that the holiday inspired him to do it. (As most of us know, Independence Day in the United States is all about celebrating freedom.)

READ MORE: Ariel Winter rants about paparazzi, deletes Twitter account

For many years, Woods has been very vocal in his support of President Donald Trump, and it seems like that rubbed Kaplan the wrong way. Woods posted a part of their email exchange to Twitter.

So this email from my agent (a political liberal) today… pic.twitter.com/RLXUWi9no8 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 5, 2018



Story continues below My response: “Dear Ken, I don’t actually. I was thinking if you’re feeling patriotic, you would appreciate free speech and one’s right to think as an individual. Be that as it may, I want to thank you for all your hard work and devotion on my behalf. Be well.” https://t.co/nEe8OMaWb2 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 5, 2018

“It’s the 4th of July and I’m feeling patriotic,” wrote Kaplan. “I don’t want to represent you anymore. I mean I could go on a rant but you know what I’d say.”

Woods shared his response, which reads, “Dear Ken, I don’t actually. I was thinking if you’re feeling patriotic, you would appreciate free speech and one’s right to think as an individual. Be that as it may, I want to thank you for all your hard work and devotion on my behalf. Be well.”

Social media users were quick to agree with Kaplan’s move, but others questioned the precedent it sets.

Good morning to James Woods’ agent. Freedom of speech doesn’t mean freedom from consequences, Jimmy. pic.twitter.com/Tz1ntVpl5e — April (@ReignOfApril) July 5, 2018

I’m going to go out on a limb here, but even though James Woods has vile, nasty pro-Trump politics, nobody should be fired or blacklisted for their political views. It sets a bad, unethical precedent for everyone. pic.twitter.com/2saYmwkQFo — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) July 5, 2018

It’s cute that James Woods thinks he’s been blacklisted by Hollywood because he’s conservative. Adam Sandler, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, Clint Eastwood and the Rock have all been prominently conservative during their careers and are still working a ton. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) July 5, 2018

The agent didn't drop James Woods because he's a conservative. Chris Pratt, Adam Sandler and Kurt Russell are all Republicans and make movies. Woods was dropped because he's a racist xenophobic birther, who trolls gun violence victims and believes conspiracy theories. — Denizcan Grimes (@MrFilmkritik) July 5, 2018

Aside from his political leanings, Woods was also accused of sexual harassment by actor Amber Tamblyn (Joan of Arcadia) last September. She claimed the 71-year-old tried to “pick [her] up,” along with her teenage friend, when she was only 16.

READ MORE: Scarlett Johansson under fire for taking transgender role in movie

Tamblyn accused Woods of wanting to take the two girls to Las Vegas, and she said when she told Woods their ages, he allegedly said, “Even better.” (In a tweet, Woods denied the allegations.)

Another actor, Elizabeth Perkins (Weeds), also accused Woods and brandished a sign with his name at a #MeToo rally last November.

Oscar-nominated actor Woods hasn’t been as prolific on the big screen as of late; his last movie was Bling, released in 2016. He’s guested multiple times as a voice actor on animated comedy Family Guy.

As of this writing, neither Kaplan nor his agency, Gersh Agency, has made a public comment.