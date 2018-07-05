Crash shuts down Highway 1 east of Regina

White Butte RCMP say a “serious two vehicle collision” has shut down the westbound lanes of Highway 1 east of Regina.

The crash between two semis happened early just before 4:30 a.m. CT Thursday near White City.

Four people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the highway is currently blocked between Balgonie and White City and traffic is being detoured.

Officials said they hope to have one lane open to traffic by 8 a.m. and said the full scene is not expected to be cleared until early afternoon.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible and exercise caution around emergency personnel.