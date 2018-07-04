Local residents among honourees to be appointed to the Order of Canada in 2018

Two Kingston area residents have been added to a long list of honourees of the Order of Canada.

They are among more than 100 people set to be appointed later this year.

One of the recipients is 78-year-old Gary Michael Dault, a local writer and former arts critic for the Globe and Mail. He’s being honoured for his contribution to arts writing — critiquing art since 1965.

“It’s very nice to be on a roster of people that have been so honoured,” he said.

Dault has written hundreds of articles for art magazines, critiquing various forms of art throughout his time. He tells CKWS that he believes his work has helped artists improve how they perceive their own works.

“In a small way, I think I’ve helped artists take themselves even more seriously,” Dault said.

Queen’s University professor Wendy Craig is also being recognized for her work as part of an anti-bullying initiative. She is the co-founder of Promoting Relationships and Eliminating Violence Network, or PREVNet, a group responsive for advocating anti-bullying around the world.

Craig is humbled by the recognition.

“It’s incredibly humbling to be recognized,” Craig said. “I feel very privileged to live in a country like Canada where I am able to do the work that I am.”

Dault and Craig join Canadians such as the late Gord Downey, who received the prestigious honour last year for his leadership on Indigenous issues in the country.