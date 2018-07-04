Toppled excavator forces lane closures on Hwy. 85 near Frederick Street

The collector lanes on Hwy. 85 northbound were forced to be closed on Wednesday afternoon after an excavator tipped over underneath a bridge.

The excavator was being used along the curb when the pavement gave way and the vehicle tipped over, OPP Const. Lauren Ball said.

The machine toppled under the old railway bridge which is located between Wellington and Frederick streets.

#Hwy85 NB #Kitchener collector lanes closed N of Frederick. Excavator tipped and struck rail bridge. Worker stuck inside, not injured. @KitchFire bringing in aerial truck to extricate worker. Lanes closed pending bridge inspection. ^lb pic.twitter.com/uKOAyNnTbQ — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) July 4, 2018

Police said the operator of the excavator was trapped inside the vehicle under the bridge. The Kitchener fire department had been contacted and was said to be bringing an aerial truck to free the trapped worker.

Ball says that engineers are currently on scene to investigate the structural integrity of the bridge.