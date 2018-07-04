Washrooms reopen at $4.2-million rest stop

Closed for repairs since May 12, the Loon Lake rest area on the Okanagan Connector has reopened, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced on Wednesday.

The rest area, which has sinks, flush toilets, a picnic area and electric car chargers, cost $4.2 million to build and was opened in February. But for the last seven weeks, the washrooms were closed for repairs.

According to the Ministry of Transportation, gravel and sediment entered the water lines, which prevented the system from working properly. Porta-potties were installed as temporary measures while repairs were done.

READ MORE: Free Wi-Fi coming to highway rest stops including the Coquihalla

“A filtration system was installed by VSA Maintenance, which will eliminate the issue of gravel and sediment from the well water entering the water lines in the future,” the Ministry said in a press release. “We will continue to test and monitor the facilities to ensure there are no issues, and porta-potties will remain on site for the short term.”

The porta-potties drew mixed results, with one traveller telling Global Okanagan “it’s not the most hygenic and it’s just not good.”

Another traveller said “I’m sure Tourism B.C. is going to be hearing a few things from people as the summer wears on.”

READ MORE: Tourists surprised to find popular rest stop along Coquihalla permanently closed

The Loon Lake rest area is located on Highway 97C, approximately 42 kilometres south of Merritt. It has eight flush toilets and nine tables. Barring two brake check areas on Highway 97C, it’s the only rest area between West Kelowna and Merritt.

In January, the highly popular visitors centre near Merritt permanently closed.

“Commercial truck drivers and travellers alike have told us they want more highway rest areas and improvements to the existing stops, and this one has amenities for all to benefit from when they need a break from the road,” Minister of Transportation Claire Trevena said in a news release when the facility first opened.