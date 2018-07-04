Airdrie’s population has almost doubled in past decade

Airdrie has release its 2018 census data and it shows that the city has continued to grow over the past 10 years, reaching its current population of 68,091.

According to the census, in 2008 the city had a population of 34,116.

With a 4.88 per cent increase since last year, the city has seen 3,169 more people in the area. This is a slower increase than the previous year but Airdrie mayor Peter Brown said he is encouraged by the continuous growth the city is seeing.

“Our population has almost doubled in the last decade.

“That kind of growth can be challenging to manage but we’ve been able to maintain the small town feel that attracts people to Airdrie.”

READ MORE: Calgary-area mayors talk growth, community, crime on Mayors Day

The census also stated that 971 new homes have been built in Airdrie this year. The communities of Bayside, Hillcrest and Ravenswood have seen the most new dwellings, with a total of 366 between all three areas in the past year.

In total, there was 25,259 new homes built last year. Jamie Ivey from Shane Homes said this is not a surprise. Ivey has worked in the Hillcrest community of Airdire for the past two years and said he recently had one of his best sales years.

“It’s a very fast-growing city and is really only five minutes to Calgary from Hillcrest,” Ivey said.

“In the next decade, Airdrie will be a part of Calgary.”

Ivey added that due to the Alberta economy, many Calgarians are moving to Airdrie to gain more value in their home purchases. He said the large lots, extensive green space areas and plenty of schools are all factors that bring people to the area.

READ MORE: Could Airdrie be Canada’s healthiest city? Blue Zones reviews community health initiative

The city had recently applied to become a Blue Zone certified area, which could make it one of Canada’s healthiest cities. The size and average age demographic was something representatives considered during their June visit.