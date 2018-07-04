Halifax committee asking council to commit $300K to bid for women’s world hockey championship

Halifax’s special events advisory committee has passed a motion to ask council to consider committing $300,000 to bid for the 2020 IIHF Women’s World Championship.

The committee met Wednesday and discussed bringing the hockey tournament to the municipality, based on an application for funding submitted by Hockey Nova Scotia.

“Halifax last hosted this event in 2004. It was an incredible showcase for the female game and it really helped to raise the profile of the sport in our province. Should this event come back to Nova Scotia, we are confident that we would see similar results,” said Darren Cossar, the executive director of Hockey Nova Scotia.

Hockey Canada has secured the rights to host the 2020 games and is operating the bid process. According to a staff report, Hockey Nova Scotia met with staff from the municipality and the province in March and submitted a letter of intent to Hockey Canada in April.

The report says Halifax is currently shortlisted for the final bid process “however, there is no information as to what other cities are being considered due to the confidential nature of the bid process.”

The deadline to submit the final bid is July 6, and Hockey Canada is expected to select the host city by the end of September.

The seven-day championship is tentatively scheduled for late March to April 2020.

“What I find is most exciting is that this is going to be something that the young women in not only Halifax but the province, have something to look forward to. They have new role models at an international level,” said Coun. Steve Adams, who is on the advisory committee.

“It’s going to increase the exposure for women’s hockey. It’s going to increase their interest and it’ll help not only perhaps the women’s leagues but to get more girls involved in hockey.”

Halifax’s bid would be in partnership with the Town of Truro and the Municipality of Colchester. The plan is to have games played at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax and the Rath Eastlink Community Centre in Truro.

The motion approved by the advisory committee is contingent on the province contributing $250,000 and Colchester County contributing $100,000 towards the bid.

According to the staff report, the event estimates a minimum of 82,000 people attending games. The event also has an estimated budget of $3.5 million, with the largest expenses in meals, followed by accommodations.

