Animal knocks out power to hundreds of homes in downtown Kitchener
Over 700 homes in downtown Kitchener were left without power on Wednesday morning.
The cause of the outage? It was animal contact, according to Kitchener-Wilmot Hydro.
The outage lasted for around two hours and affected 712 homes in an area between Weber Street East and King Street East, just west of Cedar Street North.
