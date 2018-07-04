Kitchener power outage
July 4, 2018 11:15 am
Updated: July 4, 2018 11:21 am

Animal knocks out power to hundreds of homes in downtown Kitchener

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

The City of Kitchener flag outside of city hall.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Over 700 homes in downtown Kitchener were left without power on Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: Drunk driver to blame for Sunday power outage in Kitchener: police

The cause of the outage? It was animal contact, according to Kitchener-Wilmot Hydro.

The outage lasted for around two hours and affected 712 homes in an area between Weber Street East and King Street East, just west of Cedar Street North.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
downtown Kitchener power outage
Kicthener power outage
Kitchener Hydro
Kitchener power outage
Kitchener-Wilmot Hydro
Kitchener-Wilmot Hydro outage
KW Hydro

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News