Animal knocks out power to hundreds of homes in downtown Kitchener

Over 700 homes in downtown Kitchener were left without power on Wednesday morning.

The cause of the outage? It was animal contact, according to Kitchener-Wilmot Hydro.

Power has been restored to all customers affected by this morning's power outage in #Kitchener. Cause was an animal contact. Thanks for your patience. — KWHydro (@KWHydro) July 4, 2018

The outage lasted for around two hours and affected 712 homes in an area between Weber Street East and King Street East, just west of Cedar Street North.