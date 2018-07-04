Kictchener man Tobermory airport crash
Kitchener pilot, 3 others injured as plane flips at Tobermory airport

By Staff The Canadian Press

Police say the Piper Warrior was attempting to take off from the Tobermory Airport on Sunday night.

Bruce Peninsula OPP
Provincial police say four people suffered minor injuries when a small plane went off the runway at a Tobermory, Ont., airport.

Police say the Piper Warrior was attempting to take off from the Tobermory Airport on Sunday night when the 50-year-old pilot from Kitchener, Ont., decided to abort the takeoff.

Investigators say the plane slid sideways off the end of the runway and came to rest on its roof.

Paramedics treated the four occupants at the scene and OPP say the plane sustained significant damage in the second crash at Tobermory Airport this year.

The plane had a flight plan filed to fly from Tobermory to Kitchener-Waterloo Airport.

