Police seeking assistance in locating missing Angus woman

Police are seeking the public’s assistance locating a woman who went missing from Angus on June 21.

Barrie police say 27-year-old Samantha McInnis is believed to be within the city of Barrie.

Police have described McInnis as a woman, approximately five feet tall with a thin build. She has brown hair which is possibly coloured at the ends and blue eyes.

Police and her family are concerned for her well-being.

Police are asking anyone with information to please contact Det. P. Butera of the Barrie Police Criminal Investigation Division at 705-725-7025, ext. 2129 or pbutera@barriepolice.ca. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.p3tips.com.