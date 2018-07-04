Canada
July 4, 2018 8:47 am

Police seeking assistance in locating missing Angus woman

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

The Barrie Police Service headquarters.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Police are seeking the public’s assistance locating a woman who went missing from Angus on June 21.

Barrie police say 27-year-old Samantha McInnis is believed to be within the city of Barrie.

Police have described McInnis as a woman, approximately five feet tall with a thin build. She has brown hair which is possibly coloured at the ends and blue eyes.

Police are searching for 27-year-old Samantha McInnis (above) who was last seen by her friends and family on June 21.

Barrie Police Service / Provided

READ MORE: Bradford couple facing charges after allegedly assaulting one another

Police and her family are concerned for her well-being.

Police are asking anyone with information to please contact Det. P. Butera of the Barrie Police Criminal Investigation Division at 705-725-7025, ext. 2129 or pbutera@barriepolice.ca. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.p3tips.com.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Angus
Barrie
Barrie Police
Barrie Police Service
Missing
missing person
Missing person Barrie
Missing Woman

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News