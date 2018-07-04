Weather
July 4, 2018 7:17 am

Stormy Wednesday morning in southern Manitoba

By Writer / Producer  Global News

Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings were issued by Environment Canada early Wednesday morning.

Residents in Southern Manitoba are waking up to a wet and stormy Wednesday morning.

Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings were issued by Environment Canada early Wednesday, cautioning the threat of damaging wind gusts, hail, and heavy rain of up to 30 mm.

As the system continues to track northeast, the threat of severe weather should diminish before noon.

 

