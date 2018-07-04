Stormy Wednesday morning in southern Manitoba
A A
Residents in Southern Manitoba are waking up to a wet and stormy Wednesday morning.
Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings were issued by Environment Canada early Wednesday, cautioning the threat of damaging wind gusts, hail, and heavy rain of up to 30 mm.
As the system continues to track northeast, the threat of severe weather should diminish before noon.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.