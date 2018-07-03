RCMP asking for help in understanding man’s death

He didn’t die where he was found. And now Okanagan RCMP are asking for the public’s help.

Police say that Donald James Irvine, 52, also known was Donald James Cove, was found deceased on Saturday, June 24, in West Kelowna, his body laying down an embankment in a rural area approximately one kilometre north of Bartley Road.

Police say what caused Irvine’s death wasn’t apparent, but they believe that foul play was not a factor. However, RCMP added they believe where Irvine was found was not where he died.

“Mr. Irvine was of no fixed address, and investigators are hoping to determine where he lived,” said Cpl. Meghan Foster of the West Kelowna RCMP. “Anyone who knew Mr. Irvine or saw him after 10 p.m. on June 22, is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.