Patrik Laine helps calm passengers after man disrupts Finnish flight
Winnipeg Jets’ forward Patrik Laine helped pick up the mood on a recent flight after a drunk passenger forced the plane to make an unexpected stop.
The Ilta-Sanomat (IS), which is a Finnish evening newspaper, reported Tuesday that an inebriated passenger caused a flight from Malaga to Helsinki, Finland, to make an unexpected stopover in Paris.
Using google translate, the Finnish news site said the passenger was threatening bystanders before he was eventually taken off the aircraft in Paris.
The disturbance reportedly upset many of the children on the flight, but according to the paper their day ‘became brighter’ when they learned they were on the same plane as Laine.
After landing one parent told a reporter Laine took several selfies and handed out dozens of autographs.
Laine was born and raised in Finland.
