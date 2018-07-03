Mount Boucherie fires were human caused: RCMP

The multiple fires that sparked to life in West Kelowna on Monday afternoon were the work of an arsonist, RCMP said on Tuesday.

“A preliminary examination of the scene suggests that the fires were human caused and are believed to be deliberately set,” RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a press release. “Physical evidence has been recovered from the scene, which will be part of the still ongoing police investigation.”

On Monday at approximately 5 p.m., police say they and West Kelowna Fire Rescue received calls of multiple plumes of smoke on Mount Boucherie near Royal LePage Place. This, despite cool temperatures and rain during the long weekend.

Police arrived on scene while fire fighters were already working to extinguish several small fires along a one-kilometre stretch of a hiking trail. A total of 19 firefighters and four WKFR trucks responded.

On Tuesday, West Kelowna RCMP said they are working closely with the fire department as they examine the fire locations.

“Police now confirm that a total of six separate fire set locations were extinguished by fire fighters,” said O’Donaghey.

Police added that an individual, located near the scene and believed to be connected to these fires, was taken into custody. The adult male was identified and questioned. Police say he was later released without charges at the time.

Police say that officers at the scene on Monday talked to as many as four witnesses who were reportedly hiking in the area and that they’d like to talk to them again.

All witnesses, or anyone with any information is asked to contact West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.