2 Toronto-area men charged after OPP seize drugs, guns in traffic stop
DRYDEN, Ont. – Two Toronto-area men are facing charges after guns, drugs and cash were seized during a traffic stop in northwestern Ontario.
Provincial police say a car was pulled over on Highway 17 in Dryden, Ont., for an alleged Highway Traffic Act violation late Monday afternoon.
It’s alleged officers seized large quantities of cocaine and heroin, cash and two loaded handguns.
A 23-year-old Toronto man and a 25-year-old man from Mississauga, Ont., were arrested.
They each face four drug-related charges and numerous weapons counts, including unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Both were scheduled to appear in court in Dryden on Tuesday.
