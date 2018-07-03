Heat warnings for N.B., N.S. as humidex expected to reach 42

Maritimers are in the midst of a heat wave and can brace for hot, humid weather to last throughout the week.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for all of New Brunswick and most of Nova Scotia.

“Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion,” Environment Canada states.

In New Brunswick, the national forecaster says humidex values are expected to reach 42.

READ: Tips to keep children safe from summer’s extreme heat

The highest inland temperatures of between 30 C and 34 C with humidex values between 35 and 42 are in the forecast for Tuesday. Coastal areas can expect cooler conditions.

Officials say people should drink plenty of fluids and stay out of the heat, if possible.

“Keep your blinds and curtains closed to keep the sun out. If you have air conditioning, use it, or use a fan. And also check in on people who may need extra help,” said Dr. Na-Koshie Lamptey, regional medical officer of health for the Central Region in Fredericton.

“We recommend everybody has at least two hours of being in a cool environment if possible and so you can find them, if you don’t have air conditioning at home, at a mall, a library, some churches are air conditioned. Also there are pools and splash pads and those are good places to cool off as well.”

Nova Scotia is bracing for the same heat. In the Halifax area, the highest inland temperatures should approach 30 C with humidex values ranging from 35 to 40.

Cape Breton has a special weather statement, with slightly lower temperatures in the forecast. Inverness County, for example, can expect to reach 30 C with humidex values in the mid to high 30s.

WATCH: The Canadian Cancer Society is urging people to educate themselves about sun safety

The humidity should drop slightly on Wednesday, but temperatures will still be above normal until Friday.

The temperatures are expected to return to normal for the weekend.

Environment Canada is reminding people that extreme heat affects everyone. People should stay in the shade, stay hydrated and never leave children or pets in a parked vehicle.

— With a file from Morganne Campbell