Spotify users demand refunds due to over the top Drake promotion
Spotify users criticized the company for bombarding them with Drake advertisements after the rapper released his new album Scorpion on Friday.
The Canadian star’s latest release has broken records around the world, with it being streamed on Apple Music and Spotify over 302 million times in a single day, the BBC reported.
Numerous social media users shared screenshots of the many ads on the page, while others demanded refunds.
ET Canada has contacted Spotify for further comments.
The news comes after Spotify posted on Twitter that the I’m Upset rapper’s new album was being streamed over 10 million times per hour throughout Friday.
The streaming numbers were certainly helped not only by the amount of tracks – Scorpion is a double album featuring 25 songs – but by the huge campaign that people were complaining about, which had the hashtag, #ScorpionSZN.
As reported by Variety, Drake was featured on the Spotify homepage, as well as “on the cover of RapCaviar, Beast Mode, Today’s Top Hits, Morning Commute and others—including ones where his music isn’t even featured.”
