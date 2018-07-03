Spotify users demand refunds due to over the top Drake promotion

Spotify users criticized the company for bombarding them with Drake advertisements after the rapper released his new album Scorpion on Friday.

The Canadian star’s latest release has broken records around the world, with it being streamed on Apple Music and Spotify over 302 million times in a single day, the BBC reported.

However, despite Drake’s album going down an absolute storm on the whole, others hit out at Spotify for shoving the LP down their throats when they’d paid for premium, which is supposed to be ad-free.

Numerous social media users shared screenshots of the many ads on the page, while others demanded refunds.

Me: Listening to UK based metal band @tesseractband m/@Spotify : Would you like to listen to a Canadian rapper?

Why am I paying for an "ad-free" service? No recommendation algorithm would suggest I'd actually listen to Drake…. — Will Scott-Jackson (@WillSJ_Engineer) July 3, 2018

@Spotify I paid for ad-free music. Are you going to refund this month since the entire browse section is a Drake advertisement? pic.twitter.com/gPPrS0dpvE — DanieleRoseBernstein (@DanieleRose22) July 2, 2018

@SpotifyCares I'm paying £10 per month for ad-free, Spotify Premium and yet over the last few days all I've had is Drake spam on every Playlist. Not really ad free is it? Cancelling and going to Apple Music unless I get a refund for this month #NotPayingForAds #Spotify #Drake — Daniel (@Daniel45547693) July 2, 2018

@Spotify Wondering when i get my refund for my AD-FREE premium subscription since you've flooded my account with ads this month for this crappy Drake album. — Matt Gerrard (@mattgerrard) July 2, 2018

ET Canada has contacted Spotify for further comments.

The news comes after Spotify posted on Twitter that the I’m Upset rapper’s new album was being streamed over 10 million times per hour throughout Friday.

The streaming numbers were certainly helped not only by the amount of tracks – Scorpion is a double album featuring 25 songs – but by the huge campaign that people were complaining about, which had the hashtag, #ScorpionSZN.

As reported by Variety, Drake was featured on the Spotify homepage, as well as “on the cover of RapCaviar, Beast Mode, Today’s Top Hits, Morning Commute and others—including ones where his music isn’t even featured.”