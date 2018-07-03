Canada
July 3, 2018 10:22 am

One dead, six taken to hospital after minivan collision in Edwardsburgh Township

By Staff The Canadian Press

A single-vehicle minivan collision left one person dead, and sent several others to hospital on June 30.

Police say one person is dead and six others were taken to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover in eastern Ontario on Saturday morning.

Provincial police say they were called to the crash in Edwardsburgh Township, Ont., at about 7 a.m.

Jonathan Sylvester, a spokesman for Leeds and Grenville Paramedics Service, says a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

He says three children and three adults were taken to hospital — two of whom had to be extricated from the minivan.

Police say Highway 416 was closed for several hours for an investigation.

