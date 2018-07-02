Crime
July 2, 2018 9:31 pm

Major police presence at southeast Edmonton parking lot, area taped off

By Online journalist  Global News

Les Knight/ Global News
A significant police presence could be seen at a commercial parking lot in southeast Edmonton on Monday night.

Shortly after 7 p.m., a Global News crew saw an ambulance taking someone away from the scene while police taped off a parking lot in the area of Ellerslie Road and Parsons Road.

Police did not say why they were called to the scene.

More to come…

Les Knight/ Global News

