Capital Gazette shooting suspect sent 3 threatening letters on same day as attack

Police say the suspect charged with killing five employees at the Capital Gazette newspaper last week sent three threatening letters the day of the attack.

Sgt. Jacklyn Davis, a spokeswoman for Anne Arundel County police, said the letters were received Monday. She says one was sent to the courthouse in Baltimore and a second was sent to the Maryland Court of Special Appeals. She says a third was sent to a law office.

Thirty-eight-year-old Jarrod Ramos is charged with the slayings.

Tom Marquardt, the onetime publisher of the Capital Gazette, told The Associated Press at slain journalist Rob Hiaasen’s memorial Monday that Ramos sent one letter to a company lawyer on the day of the attack saying he was on his way to the newspaper “to kill as many people” as he could.

Days after Rob Hiaasen and four colleagues at the Capital Gazette newspaper were shot to death by a gunman in the newsroom, an overflow crowd has gathered at a Maryland nature centre to remember him.

Hannah Hiaasen, his youngest daughter, said the family called him “Big Rob” – a nickname that fit the journalist who stood 6-foot-5. But it wasn’t just his height that made the nickname ring true to those who knew him best. She said, “also he had a really, really big heart.”

Kevin Cowherd, an author who worked with Hiaasen for years at The Baltimore Sun, described him as an open, fun-loving man who found humour in everything.

Ramos was arrested by police after the attack Thursday. He faces with five counts of first-degree murder.