Command post set up for man, 78, missing from North York for over 20 hours

Toronto police say they have set up a command post for an elderly man who has been missing for over 20 hours.

Officers said 78-year-old Angelo Velocci went missing from the area of Keele Street and Wilson Avenue. He was last seen on Saturday, June 29 around 4:40 p.m.

Police are asking that residents in the area check their backyards to ensure Velocci hasn’t made his way there.

The concern has heightened as the sweltering temperatures rise and police said his safety might be in danger.

The command centre has been set up at Downsview Secondary School in North York.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.