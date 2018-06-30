RCMP look for public’s help in locating missing West Kelowna woman

RCMP are appealing to the public for any information that may help track down a missing Okanagan woman.

According to police, Brittany Martel, 27, lives in West Kelowna but was last known to be in Surrey on June 14.

It’s believed that Martel was planning to hitchhike to the Northwest Territories.

Police don’t know what route she planned to take but said she may be travelling with a male friend.

Martel’s last contact with her family was on June 14.

Police said her cellphone is no longer working,

Her last social media post was on June 22.

Family and friends are concerned for Martel’s health and well-being.

In a news release issued by RCMP, Martel is described as

• Aboriginal female;

• 27 years;

• 5 ft 4 in (163cm);

• 141lbs (64 kg);

• black hair, with orange streaks;

• brown eyes;

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP.