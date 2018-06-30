Traffic
June 30, 2018 12:33 pm

Underpass construction will close parts of Waverley in July

By Reporter  Global News

A train rumbles by at the scene of the future Waverley Underpass.

Lauren McNabb / Global News
The massive Waverley Underpass project is bringing more closures to Winnipeg streets next weekend.

Waverley Street between Wilkes Avenue and Taylor Avenue will be closed from July 6 to 9 for railway track reconstruction.

It will be the second weekend closure to accommodate the project, with one more expected in the future.

The area will be shut at 10 a.m. on Friday and stay closed until Monday at 6 a.m.

A release by the City of Winnipeg notes parts of the road and active transportation pathway will be closed, including eastbound Taylor Avenue between Ash Street and Cambridge Street.

The westbound lane on Taylor Avenue will remain open throughout the weekend.

Once the weekend work is completed, traffic will resume using the detour road.

For more information or for a map of the closure, visit the city’s website here.

