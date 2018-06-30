Underpass construction will close parts of Waverley in July

The massive Waverley Underpass project is bringing more closures to Winnipeg streets next weekend.

Waverley Street between Wilkes Avenue and Taylor Avenue will be closed from July 6 to 9 for railway track reconstruction.

It will be the second weekend closure to accommodate the project, with one more expected in the future.

READ MORE: Additional traffic delays expected on Waverley beginning Wednesday

The area will be shut at 10 a.m. on Friday and stay closed until Monday at 6 a.m.

A release by the City of Winnipeg notes parts of the road and active transportation pathway will be closed, including eastbound Taylor Avenue between Ash Street and Cambridge Street.

The westbound lane on Taylor Avenue will remain open throughout the weekend.

READ MORE: Lack of complete budget breakdown for Waverley underpass ‘concerning’ to some councillors

Once the weekend work is completed, traffic will resume using the detour road.

For more information or for a map of the closure, visit the city’s website here.