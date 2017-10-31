Additional traffic delays expected on Waverley beginning Wednesday

Anyone travelling in the area of the Waverley underpass project are warned of delays from Wednesday until Friday.

Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians can all expect travel interruptions.

The City of Winnipeg issued a release Tuesday saying that construction of the rail detour is nearing its end, however, additional traffic delays will be likely as the trains transition from the CN mainline over to the detour.

The city asks anyone travelling in the area to refrain from lining up or stopping on the tracks and to respect flashing bells and gates as trains approach.