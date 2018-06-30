Police looking for witnesses after shooting on Elgin Street

Police are searching for witnesses after a shooting in central Hamilton.

Officers were called to a home on Elgin Street near Barton Street East at 12:25 a.m. on Saturday, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Police say they believe the shooting was targeted and are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mike Antonucci at 905-546-3821, the Hamilton Police Central Criminal Investigations Branch at 905-546-4861 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.