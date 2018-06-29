Kingston public health authorities offer tips for beating the heat this weekend

The splash pad at Lake Ontario park was packed with families and kids enjoying the hot and sunny weather.

But today’s comfortable conditions won’t last long. The scorching heat is right around the corner, with daytime highs expected to hit the mid-30s this weekend — temperatures that, with the humidex, will feel more like 40-plus.

So what is bringing so much heat and humidity our way this weekend?

“A low pressure system [is coming] out of the US midwest, which is bringing a very strong warm front, [and] we have a high pressure system south of us which is pumping and pushing moisture-laden air out of the Gulf of Mexico,” said CKWS weather anchor Bill Hall. “And then over 30 mm of rain that we received the other day, so the sun is beating down on that and evaporating it. All of that combined is [bringing] lots of very humid air to our region.”

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health Services has some tips for how to stay cool this long weekend. They recommend “drinking plenty of water, avoid[ing] direct sun, find[ing] places to cool off and take breaks from the heat, [and wearing] loose, breathable clothing.”

“And of course, apply that sunblock,” the organization added.

According to Environment Canada, heat warnings have already been issued for Southern Ontario, including Kingston, Belleville, Brockville and Smith Falls.

The extreme heat is expected to arrive on Saturday and linger into next week.