Man wanted by Toronto police after being mistakenly released from custody
Toronto police say a 24-year-old man was mistakenly released from custody after a court appearance earlier this week.
Officers say the man was first taken into police custody on charges laid by police in Peterborough, Ont.
They say he was taken to a Toronto court on Wednesday on unrelated charges laid by Toronto police.
Officers say he was released “in error” after the court appearance and was last seen at about 5:10 p.m. that day, in Toronto’s east end.
They say Peel Regional police also have an outstanding warrant for the man’s arrest.
Police say Joshua Hogan, 24, is five-foot-nine, 165 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair and may be violent and dangerous.
