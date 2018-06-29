Protest shut down Trans-Canada Highway east of Winnipeg

A group of protesters shut down eastbound traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway by Deacon’s Corner.

Global News received a call from a protester identifying himself as a member of the American Indian Movement — saying they were closing the highway to stand up against discrimination issues against Indigenous people in Saskatchewan.

The protest started shortly after 1:30 p.m. and ended around 2:40 p.m.

Drivers were being allowed through in waves, a traffic camera set up at Deacon’s Corner showed cars lined up heading out of Winnipeg.

Drivers stuck in traffic called 680 CJOB saying it took them about 15 to 20 minutes to get through.

“What they are doing is walking in front of the cars, and then stopping for awhile then they will let a few cars through,” CJ said.

Another caller questioned if it was illegal to protest on the road.

“I find it kind of frustrating that people are allowed to step into the middle of the highway and block people,” one caller asked.

RCMP are on scene as well with the handful of protesters.

“We’ve been waiting about 15 minutes,” one caller named Sarah said. “I can’t see the end of the line up.”