Temporary closures along Okanagan’s Trepanier Creek Greenway expected

Officials are warning visitors along the Okanagan’s Trepanier Creek Greenway Regional Park trail to keep their eyes up.

Starting on Monday, there will be temporary closures along the four-kilometre trail as crews remove hazardous trees.

They’ll be working along the trail that runs from the Trepanier Road access off the Okanagan Connector (Highway 97C) to the trail entrance beside Peachland Elementary on Clements Crescent in Peachland.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is asking visitors to stay out of any closed areas and obey barricades, signs and flag people.