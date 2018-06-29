Regional district to battle mosquitoes in the Okanagan by dropping larvicide pellets

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is ready for the fight against mosquitoes.

Starting July 2, members of the Regional District of Central Okanagan plan to stop at every roadside catch basin in Kelowna, Lake Country, Peachland, a portion of West Kelowna Estates and the Sunset Ranch community.

They’ll drop water-soluble pouches containing pellets of an environmentally-approved mosquito larvicide into approximately 10,000 catch basins.

The mosquito-control program crew will be on scooters or in a Chevy pickup, wearing high-visibility vests.

Officials say the program controls mosquito larvae to reduce the potential risk of West Nile virus.

Another round of treatments is expected in late July or early August.