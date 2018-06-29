Fire-ravaged Shaughnessy mansion’s owners charged with failing to maintain the property

The owners of a $14-million mansion in Vancouver’s tony Shaughnessy neighbourhood are facing two charges after allegedly failing to maintain the property following a fire that happened in October 2017.

The 1910 mansion, located at 3737 Angus Drive, was caught up in a fire so serious that flames shot through the roof.

It was vacant at the time.

After the fire, the City of Vancouver twice told the owners to install weather-proofing tarps over the home, but they didn’t comply.

In March, the city handed the matter over to its prosecutor’s office with the intent of laying charges under the Heritage Property Standards of Maintenance bylaw.

On Friday, the city confirmed that the owners have had two charges approved against them:

One claimed the owners “did fail to repair and maintain all buildings, structures and features at said property so as to reasonably prevent or retard damage caused by weather, wind, sun, moisture, infestation, rot, decay or similar causes”

The other claimed the owners failed to comply with a Nov. 1, 2017 order that the building “be maintained so as to reasonably prevent further damage caused by weather, infestation, rot, or similar decay.”

For years, owners of lots in the area had been deeply opposed to any rules or impositions by the city telling them what they could or could not do with their property.

Vancouver historian Michael Kluckner said many owners “want to put their own stamp on the thing.”

“They’re not interested in what’s old, what’s already there,” he told Global News in March.

After the fire, Vancouver Fire Rescue Services said it believes there was one ignition point in the house, and that the blaze was set deliberately.

However, officials didn’t have enough evidence to recommend arson charges.