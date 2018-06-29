Canada
June 29, 2018 12:54 pm

Revelstoke Mounties looking for missing man

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Revelstoke RCMP are looking for help in finding missing 49-year-old John Cunliffe.

Courtesy: RCMP
A A

Revelstoke RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding missing 49-year-old John Matthew Cunliffe.

Cunliffe is a Caucasian man with blue eyes and short brown and greying hair. Police said he is six-feet tall (183 cm) and 174 pounds (79 kg).

He has a dragon tattoo on his left shoulder area and a tiger tattoo on his right shoulder.

Police said Cunliffe was last seen by his parents in Revelstoke on the morning of June 15. He was wearing blue jeans and a black T-shirt.

The missing man is known to drive a black 1995 Dodge 1500 pickup truck with B.C. licence plate LY 6329.

Anyone with information is asked to call Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their website at revelstokecrimestoppers.ca.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cunliffe
Missing
Missing Man
missing person
Police
RCMP
Revelstoke

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News