Revelstoke Mounties looking for missing man

Revelstoke RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding missing 49-year-old John Matthew Cunliffe.

Cunliffe is a Caucasian man with blue eyes and short brown and greying hair. Police said he is six-feet tall (183 cm) and 174 pounds (79 kg).

He has a dragon tattoo on his left shoulder area and a tiger tattoo on his right shoulder.

Police said Cunliffe was last seen by his parents in Revelstoke on the morning of June 15. He was wearing blue jeans and a black T-shirt.

The missing man is known to drive a black 1995 Dodge 1500 pickup truck with B.C. licence plate LY 6329.

Anyone with information is asked to call Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their website at revelstokecrimestoppers.ca.