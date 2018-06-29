Here’s what’s open and closed in Ottawa this Canada Day long weekend

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed in Ottawa during the Canada Day long weekend. Since July 1 (Canada Day) falls on a Sunday this year, many will get Monday as a statutory holiday.
Nevertheless, several businesses and attractions will remain open on both Sunday and Monday due to the high influx of tourists and foot traffic throughout the city.
What’s open and what’s closed:
- Many grocery stores, malls and retail outlets in Ontario and Quebec are open Sunday but closed for the holiday Monday.
- Most businesses in the ByWard Market will be open on Sunday.
- The Rideau Centre is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday. Other malls around Ottawa, including Bayshore and St. Laurent, are also open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, but will close on Monday. Place d’Orleans will only be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and will be closed on Monday.
- All LCBO locations will be open on Sunday, but will be closed July 2.
- All Beer Store locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, but closed on Monday.
City services:
- Lifeguards will be on duty at Ottawa’s supervised beaches on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, from noon to 7 p.m. Those include Britannia Beach, Mooney’s Bay Beach, Petrie Island Beach and Westboro Beach.
- OC Transpo is offering free service all day on Canada Day and operating a special holiday schedule with extra service during the day and after the fireworks. O-Train Line 2, the Trillium Line, will run throughout the day and all evening, until 12:15 a.m. Routes that normally run on Sundays will be in service, with the addition of Route 91 to Orléans after the fireworks.
- City hall and other government offices will be closed on both Sunday and Monday.
- Garbage and recycling pick up will take place on its regular day with no changes to the schedule.
- All city parking regulations and restrictions will apply on both Sunday and Monday.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.