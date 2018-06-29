Money
June 29, 2018 9:01 am
Updated: June 29, 2018 9:03 am

Canadian economy ekes out 0.1% gain in April

By Staff The Canadian Press

Statistics Canada says the economy grew by 0.1 per cent in April

Statistics Canada says real gross domestic product edged up 0.1 per cent in April over the previous month. Economists had expected no change, according to Thomson Reuters
The increase came as output of goods-producing industries rose 0.2 per cent. Gains in the manufacturing and utilities sectors more than offset declines in construction and in mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction.

Activity in the manufacturing sector rose 0.8 per cent in April as the output of both durable and non-durable manufacturing grew. Services-producing industries were essentially unchanged overall for the month.

