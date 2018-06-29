Tragedy strikes highway 401 near Trenton

Tragedy has struck once again along Highway 401, this time between Glen Miller Road and Wallbridge Loyalist Road. The collision occurred just after midnight Friday. It involved 4 tractor trailers. According to Police, one person has has scummed to their injuries on scene. The technical traffic collision investigation unit has been on scene since 1:30 Friday morning. As of 7am the East bound lanes remained closed and its unknown when they will be re-opened. Traffic is being re-directed off at glen miller road.