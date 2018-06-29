Final phase of Cambie Corridor plan presented to the public in Vancouver

Vancouver City planners are calling it the biggest growth area outside of downtown, people who live there say it’s a headache.

The third and final phase for the Cambie Corridor project was shown to the public on Thursday.

It focuses on the new Oakridge Town Centre and utility upgrades, but the proposal — which anticipates another 12 years of construction — didn’t come without criticism.

Construction for the corridor will continue till 2030. @CKNW pic.twitter.com/be0npU8fqs — Robyn Crawford (@rcrawford980) June 28, 2018

Ian, a homeowner who’s lived in the Oakridge area for 45 years, says there hasn’t been enough communication between the city and residents.

“We’re going to live through all this hell, even if it’s a side street, it’s going to affect everyone in that whole area,” he said.

He doesn’t think city planners are doing their homework.

“It’s almost like putting the cart before the horse, you don’t build the houses and then the utilities.”

Planner for the project, Susan Haid, diagrees.

“We’ve been told some people feel like they’ve been over consulted and contacted.”

The Cambie Corridor Plan will provide 1,080 new daycare spaces, 2,800 social housing units, and 5,000 secured rental units all running along the Canada Line. @CKNW pic.twitter.com/GIIZzPgLrk — Robyn Crawford (@rcrawford980) June 28, 2018

One of the managers on the project, Donny Wong, said most of the construction doesn’t actually occur on Cambie Street.

“A lot of the upgrades are actually off of the main arterials, so off of Cambie, on cross streets and flankings.”

The city will present the phase to the council on July 11.