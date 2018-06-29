Scott Thompson: This year’s Canada Day seems different than last

Canadians are gearing up for the first long weekend of the summer of 2018.

From all reports it’s going to be a scorcher.

But does anyone feel different this Canada Day compared to the last?

Sure, last year we celebrated 150 years as a country, so that’s a novelty. But are we in a lull? Is the honeymoon over? Despite the great weather, are we feeling the sunny ways?

Canada Day will not only bring the traditional family barbecue this year. It will also bring reciprocating tariffs targeted at the U.S., similar to those inflicted on us by Donald Trump.

Instead of celebrating 151 years, we’re preoccupied with a trade war!

That’s like watching a family feud because someone forgot to bring potato salad.

It’s a big double downer, considering July 1 was supposed to be the day weed would finally be legalized in Canada.

Now that’s a Canada Day.

How did we get here from there?

Despite the condition of the world, long weekends are for rest, relaxation and hopefully reflection.

And they reveal that the family barbecue — or your version thereof — is really all that matters.

Happy Canada Day, eh?

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.

