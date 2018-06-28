Those Old Radio Shows June 29 & 30

Friday, June 29:
Hour 1: X Minus 1 – The Merchants of Venus Ep. 103; Lights Out – Man in the Middle
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Algiers
Hour 3: Escape – This Side of Nowhere; Casey Crime Photographer – Self Made Hero
Hour 4: The Line Up – Gas Station Robbery; Amos n’ Andy – Ten Thousandth Show
Saturday, June 30:
Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Hitchhiker Ep. 65; The Haunting Hour – Homicide House
Hour 2: Inner Sanctum – Girl & Gallows; Adventures by Morse – It’s Dismal to Die Ep. 2
Hour 3: This Is My Best – Heart of Darkness; Adventures by Morse – It’s Dismal to Die Ep. 3
Hour 4: Cavalcade of America – Dinner at Eight
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.