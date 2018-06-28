Those Old Radio Shows June 29 & 30

Friday, June 29:

Hour 1: X Minus 1 – The Merchants of Venus Ep. 103; Lights Out – Man in the Middle

Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Algiers

Hour 3: Escape – This Side of Nowhere; Casey Crime Photographer – Self Made Hero

Hour 4: The Line Up – Gas Station Robbery; Amos n’ Andy – Ten Thousandth Show

Saturday, June 30:

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Hitchhiker Ep. 65; The Haunting Hour – Homicide House

Hour 2: Inner Sanctum – Girl & Gallows; Adventures by Morse – It’s Dismal to Die Ep. 2

Hour 3: This Is My Best – Heart of Darkness; Adventures by Morse – It’s Dismal to Die Ep. 3

Hour 4: Cavalcade of America – Dinner at Eight

