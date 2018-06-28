Winnipeg Blue Bombers make 4 lineup changes with Anthony Gaitor placed on injured list

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are making four lineup changes for their week three showdown with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday.

The Bombers placed injured defensive back Anthony Gaitor on the six-game injured list after he was hurt late in the game in their win over the Montreal Alouettes. Maurice Leggett will replace Gaitor in the starting lineup at halfback. It’ll be the first start of the season for Leggett who served as a backup last week in making his season debut.

The Bombers also shuffled linebacker Ian Wild and defensive end Trent Corney to the one-game injured list while Brandin Bryant was moved to the practice roster.

Coming onto the 46-man roster for Winnipeg are defensive backs Tyneil Cooper and Marcus Sayles. Cooper is listed on the depth chart as the backup to Leggett at halfback, while Sayles will serve as the second stringer to Brandon Alexander at cornerback.

Fullback John Rush and linebacker Kyrie Wilson also return to the active roster. As expected running back Andrew Harris remains on the roster despite leaving their last game with an injury.

The 1-1 Bombers tangle with the Ticats who have an identical record, starting at 6:00 pm central time on Friday.

The pregame show starts 4:00 pm on 680 CJOB.

Blue Bombers Depth Chart vs Tiger-Cats

